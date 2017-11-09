YSU student wins seat on Poland council

POLAND — Among three newly elected village council members is a 21-year-old Youngstown State University student who ran as a write-in candidate.

After counting write-in votes today, the Mahoning County Board of Elections said Anthony Lattanzio won one of four seats up for grabs in the general election Tuesday. Five people were in the race.

In addition to Lattanzio, the three candidates whose names appeared on the ballot – Sam Moffie, Martha Morgan and incumbent Linda Srnec – won.

Lattanzio received 316 votes, according to the board of elections. J. Michael Thompson, who also ran as a write-in candidate, received 200 votes.

Reached by The Vindicator today, Lattanzio was elated about his win. He said he was inspired to run for office after participating in various village activities and student government at YSU.

“I’ve tried to be involved with some of the local events and functions in the village forever, like Celebrate Poland,” he said. “I’ve been inspired by everyone down here [at YSU], and I figured it would be a great opportunity to bring some of that enthusiasm and pride and apply it to Poland village.”

Lattanzio, a 2015 Poland Seminary High School graduate, said his top priorities as a council member will be bringing new businesses to the village, placing an emphasis on what the village’s downtown area has to offer, and focusing on the municipal forest.

