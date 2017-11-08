JOBS
Woman pleads not guilty in crash that led to Russo's death


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 11:13 a.m.

ASHTABULA

The driver of a van state troopers collided with a motorcycle driven by former Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Russo pleaded not guilty this morning in municipal court to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Josephine Palmer, 48, of Northfield, is free until her next court date after her arraignment today.

Russo, 64, of Poland, was riding a motorcycle when it struck a van at the intersection of state Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 12:51 p.m. Oct. 20. Russo was riding with his brother Bob at the time he was fatally injured.

Palmer was charged Oct. 31 after an investigation by the Ashtabula post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in consultation with the Ashtabula city solicitor.

