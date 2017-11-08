Warren police investigating afternoon homicide

WARREN — A Youngstown man in his 30s was fatally shot about 4:20 p.m. today while riding his motorcycle on Deerfield Avenue near Sixth Street in southwest Warren.

A Warren City Schools bus driver reported seeing someone get shot off their motorcycle and left the area because the bus was filled with children, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center’s computer-aided dispatch.

Another person called 911 to report hearing two shots and a third saw a suspect went up to the victim and shot him again. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they reported the victim was unresponsive.

Deerfield and Surfwood Circle, not far from Tod Avenue Southwest, were closed while police searched for suspects and evidence, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.