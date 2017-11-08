Warren man indicted on 27 charges, including rape and kidnapping

WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury this week indicted Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, on 27 felony charges including rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and aggravated burglary against two females, one a juvenile.

If convicted on all counts, Stella could get more than 200 years in prison.

The charges are 12 counts of rape, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of felonious assault and three counts of aggravated burglary.

Police said all the Oct. 4 and Oct. 7 offenses involved the use of a gun. Police were called to a local hospital Oct. 8 where the females reported the assaults.

Stella, who is in the county jail, will be arraigned Tuesday before Judge Andrew Logan of common pleas court.