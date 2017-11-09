JOBS
Struthers council shelves two ordinances


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

STRUTHERS — City council voted to send two pieces of legislation back to committee at tonight’s meeting.

The first ordinance would authorize the city administration to join a coalition of municipalities that are suing the state over changes made to the Ohio Revised Code regarding tax collection.

The second ordinance would impose a fee on landlords who fail to register their property with the city at a rate of $100 per property the landlord does not have registered.

Council members said both pieces of legislation were in need of review by their respective committees before a vote for passage.

