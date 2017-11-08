JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Power outages reported in Youngstown


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 12:56 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — According to FirstEnergy’s website, numerous power outages have been reported in the city.

One outage is near West Federal Street.

Numerous other outages were reported off of Belmont Avenue, according to FirstEnergy. The website indicates that seven outages, several affecting between 21 and 100 customers and another affecting between 101 and 500 customers, have been reported.

Earlier today, power outages were reported in Boardman.

FirstEnergy reports that power is scheduled to be restored by 3 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes