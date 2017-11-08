Power outages reported in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — According to FirstEnergy’s website, numerous power outages have been reported in the city.

One outage is near West Federal Street.

Numerous other outages were reported off of Belmont Avenue, according to FirstEnergy. The website indicates that seven outages, several affecting between 21 and 100 customers and another affecting between 101 and 500 customers, have been reported.

Earlier today, power outages were reported in Boardman.

FirstEnergy reports that power is scheduled to be restored by 3 p.m.