Poland schools thank voters for renewing levy


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 12:14 p.m.

POLAND

Poland school officials released a statement today thanking voters for renewing a school operating levy that was on the ballot in the general election.

“I’m very appreciative of the support the residents of Poland provide the district,” Superintendent David Janofa said. “Poland Schools are proud of the work going on in the classroom every day. The passing of the renewal levy allows the district to continue operations without any interruption, and allows students to keep learning and excelling.”

Voters approved a five-year renewal of a six-mill emergency operating levy that generates $2.3 million annually.

