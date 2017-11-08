Pa. man charged with DUI after going to vote a day early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they’ve arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated hoping to vote a day before the ballot boxes opened.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday.

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was election day.

A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth’s mother says her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. He was not available to comment on the charge.

