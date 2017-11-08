Man gets 17 years in rape of 10-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to raping a girl when she was 10 will serve 17 years in prison.

Termaine McCall, 40, of Warren, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

McCall will also have to register as a sex offender upon release.

The victim’s mother read a statement from the victim who said McCall took her childhood away.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito comforted the victim and told McCall he would not be unhappy that if McCall experiences distress as a result of the sentence.

