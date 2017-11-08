JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Man gets 17 years in rape of 10-year-old girl


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 11:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to raping a girl when she was 10 will serve 17 years in prison.

Termaine McCall, 40, of Warren, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

McCall will also have to register as a sex offender upon release.

The victim’s mother read a statement from the victim who said McCall took her childhood away.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito comforted the victim and told McCall he would not be unhappy that if McCall experiences distress as a result of the sentence.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes