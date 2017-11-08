Man charged in East Side home invasion testifies

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of forcing his way last September into an East Side home who was then shot three times by a woman who lives there took the stand in his own defense today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Under direct examination from his lawyer, Alexander Jimenez, 20, said he was at the home smoking marijuana with the woman’s boyfriend and her, when he was jumped in a dispute over marijuana and then shot as he struggled with a third person in the home over a gun.

He said he managed to flee and get a ride to the hospital, then told detectives a false story when they questioned him.

Trial began in his case Tuesday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications.