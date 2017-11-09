Making Kids Count hands out boots to area children

AUSTINTOWN — A Boardman-based nonprofit group is trying to ensure students who may not have access to winter boots keep their feet warm this winter.

Members of Making Kids Count’s board of directors handed out 241 pairs of winter boots to students in Mahoning County schools today.

“We try to fill in gaps that we hear about,” said program director Colleen Eisenbraun. She said the organization was aware of efforts to get winter coats to area kids in need, but boots were not covered.

Making Kids Count’s first stop of the day was Austintown Elementary. Kids came in to the school office and tried on their new boots. Caleb Brown, one of the students, said he’s feeling good about this winter.

“I like to make a snowman, and then destroy it, and then dive into it,” he said.

This year, Making Kids Count is handing out 404 pairs of boots and winter socks to students in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

