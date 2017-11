Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BIERIG, SCOTT ALLEN 11/26/1979 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

BROWN, DARRIN D'WAYNE 10/19/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Importuning

CALLIER, TARITON ARDORN 01/03/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE

CLYMER, KATIE A 04/16/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property

GREEN, ALWAYNE M JR 10/01/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Damaging/Endangering

JONES, AARON LAMONT JR 05/03/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

KALEY, NIKOLAS 08/25/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

VOGLE, ANTHONY M 01/05/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BOZEMAN, TIMOTHY 01/28/1993 10/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BROWN, ERIC DESMOND 02/26/1986 11/04/2017 BONDED OUT

CARTER, KENNETH 10/21/1990 10/03/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLEVELAND, JESSICA 09/24/1985 11/04/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COCHRANE, DAVID L JR 07/19/1995 11/04/2017 BONDED OUT

DONOFRIO, KRYSTAL L 12/21/1979 09/07/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREEN, ALWAYNE M JR 10/01/1983 11/08/2017 TIME SERVED

MILLER, BRITTANY C 05/11/1986 10/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

REESE, HOLLIE CHRISTINE 01/07/1990 11/01/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY