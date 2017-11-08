Jury finds Youngstown man not guilty of aggravated robbery, other crimes

YOUNGSTOWN — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found a local man not guilty of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault charges.

The jury returned its verdict late this afternoon after about two hours of deliberations.

Earlier today, Alexander Jimenez, 20, testified in his own defense, saying he was shot by a man he knows only as “Joe” after a dispute over marijuana last September at a North Truesdale Avenue home on the East Side.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito, however, must still rule on a repeat violent-offender specification pending against Jimenez and an additional criminal count. A court spokesman said he expects that ruling sometime Thursday.

Testimony began Tuesday after jurors were picked Monday.

