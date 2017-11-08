Homeland nominee questions human role in climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's choice to head the Department of Homeland Security said today she believes climate change exists, but said she cannot determine whether humans are the primary cause.

Speaking at her Senate confirmation hearing, Kirstjen Nielsen said she is "not prepared to determine causation" on climate change.

Nielsen's comment contradicts mainstream climate science, including a U.S. report last week that concludes the evidence of global warming is stronger than ever and that it's "extremely likely" – meaning with 95 to 100 percent certainty – that global warming is man-made.

As head of homeland security, Nielsen would oversee a sprawling agency that leads the federal response to a range of natural disasters from wildfires to hurricanes.

Democrats criticized Nielsen's answer, which is in line with top Trump administration officials who downplay humans' role in climate change.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said his state is "sinking" as oceans rise. He called Nielsen's comment troubling. "Ninety-eight percent of our scientists say this is a problem and we as humans are the root cause," Carper said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., urged Nielsen to "educate yourself" about climate change, adding "What I heard in your answer is politics before science. That concerns me greatly."

Nielsen, a former Homeland security official who now serves as deputy White House chief of staff, told the Senate Homeland Security Committee she agrees climate change is important and said the Trump administration is revising its climate models to better respond to rising sea levels.