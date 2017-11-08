HAMAD TRIAL | Verdict is life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years

WARREN

The jury in the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder trial has recommended that Hamad get life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years for killing two young men and injuring three other people at his home Feb. 25.

Judge Ronald Rice will have the final say in the decision and will sentence Hamad at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hamad, 48, killed Joshua Haber, 19, and Joshua Williams, 20, and injured April Trent-Vokes, 42, her son John Shively, 17, and Bryce Hendrickson, 19, Feb. 25 in a confrontation with the five in front of Hamad’s home on state Route 46 in Howland.

The jury deliberated about 9 1/2 hours Tuesday and about an hour today before announcing at about 9:45 a.m. that they had reached a verdict.

Jurors were deadlocked in their decision at 9 p.m. Tuesday when it was time to quit for the day. Judge Ronald Rice had them sequestered in local hotel overnight, and they resumed deliberations at about 9 a.m. today.

The jury of six men and six women began deliberating Hamad's penalty at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday after prosecutors and an attorney for the defense gave short closing arguments just after 9 a.m. and Judge Rice gave them short jury instructions.