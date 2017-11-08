City man faces drug charges after nabbed by Austintown PD

AUSTINTOWN — A short car chase followed by a foot pursuit led to the arrest of a Youngstown man late Tuesday.

Raymont Ingram, 40, of New Court, Youngstown, is charged with failure to comply, assault on a police officer, drug trafficking, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and issued a citation for traffic control device.

Police said Ingram didn't stop at an intersection, and while attempting a traffic stop, he drove through another intersection, fleeing.

While traveling eastbound on Oakland Avenue, Ingram drove through a red light at North Bella Vista Avenue and then collided with several vehicles, the report said.

His vehicle out of commission, Ingram fled on foot, and police followed, the report said.

Police tried to stop Ingram with a taser, but failed, and tackled him to the ground, the report said.

Police said Ingram struck an officer while being cuffed.

Police found a book bag Ingram threw aside while running that contained marijuana, the report said.

Ingram was scheduled to meet in court today at 9 a.m.