Canfield schools thank voters for renewing levy


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

CANFIELD

Canfield Local Schools issued a statement today thanking voters for renewing five-year school levy in the district.

“We are incredibly grateful that you value education as an essential component of a strong community and we saw that commitment in your vote today,” Superintendent Alex Geordan said.

The 5.9 mill levy renewal will generate $1 million annually. After passing in 2013, the levy funded a laundry list of facilities improvements and curriculum.

