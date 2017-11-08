JOBS
Boardman school district leaders thank voters for renewing levies


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 1:08 p.m.

BOARDMAN

School district leaders today released a statement thanking township voters for renewing two school levies that were on the general election ballot.

“Whether it is a PTA school event, an athletic contest, or a music concert, we are very blessed to have the interest and involvement of our Spartan community,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton. “We realize the dedication to Boardman Schools extends beyond our parents and into the community, and we are grateful for that. We look forward to continuing our vision of working together to transform lives.”

Voters approved renewal of a 5.9-mill levy that generates approximately $4.9 million per year and a 1.6-mill permanent improvement levy that generates approximately $1.3 million per year.

For the 1.6-mill levy, 5,526 people voted in favor of it and 2,631 voted against renewing it. For the 5.9-mill levy, 5,483 voted in favor and 2,712 voted against it, according to final unofficial results from the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

