Austintown schools break ground on $2.2 million sports complex


Published: Wed, November 8, 2017 @ 3:57 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown School District broke ground on a $2.2 million sports complex project Wednesday.

The project, at this moment, will entail re-turfing Austintown Falcon Stadium, putting in a new turf baseball field and creating a near-regulation length soccer and football field.

The schools will be the first district in Mahoning Valley to have a full turf baseball field. Athletic Director Lewis VanHoose said the field will hopefully be completed by this baseball season.

