Vindicator-sponsored job fair underway at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — The Vindicator-sponsored job fair focused on veterans is underway at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The fair will go on until 2 p.m. today with 30 area businesses in search of employees.

The fair is open to everyone, but veterans received early access to talk to employers and other perks.

Walt Duzzny, public affairs representative for Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve, summed the fair up in one word: terrific.

“It enables the veterans to link up with employers in one location,” Duzzny said.

“We are grateful The Vindicator stepped up and did this.”

Cortland Bank also sponsored the job fair.