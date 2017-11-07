JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Vindicator-sponsored job fair underway at Stambaugh


Published: Tue, November 7, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Vindicator-sponsored job fair focused on veterans is underway at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The fair will go on until 2 p.m. today with 30 area businesses in search of employees.

The fair is open to everyone, but veterans received early access to talk to employers and other perks.

Walt Duzzny, public affairs representative for Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve, summed the fair up in one word: terrific.

“It enables the veterans to link up with employers in one location,” Duzzny said.

“We are grateful The Vindicator stepped up and did this.”

Cortland Bank also sponsored the job fair.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes