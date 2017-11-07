Trumbull man accused of robbing same Sheetz station for third time

WARREN

Derek M. Markley, 34, of North Park Avenue Extension in Bristolville was arraigned Monday on charges that he robbed the same Sheetz service station on Elm Road Northeast for the third time since 2012.

Markley was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on a charge of felony robbery. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Employees said a man told them to give him money at about 11 p.m.. The man said he had a gun in his pocket. He got money and fled. Store surveillance video showed the license plate of the car Markley was driving.

Judge Terry Ivanchak set bond at $100,0000, and Markley remains in the Trumbull County jail. If convicted, Markley could get several years in prison.

Markley was indicted in May on three counts of aggravated robbery, accused of robbing two area pharmacies and the Elm Road Sheetz in April. He is facing trial in January on those charges and could be sentenced to 24 years in prison.

He had been released from the jail in June and again in August before Thursday’s robbery, according to jail records.

Markley was released from prison in 2016 after being convicted of three robberies in May 2012 at the same Elm Road Sheetz gas station and two area McDonald’s restaurants.