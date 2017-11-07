Testimony begins in trial for Youngstown man charged in home invasion

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man charged with a September 2016 home invasion where he was shot.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone told jurors before Judge Anthony D’Apolito that Alexander Jimenez, 26, tried to force his way inside a North Truesdale Avenue home at gunpoint last Sept. 26 by using a man who had taken out the trash as a shield.

Yacovone said when the man got inside, he shouted to his girlfriend, “Babe, they trying to rob us,” and fell on the floor. The woman then got a gun from a gun safe, shot Jimenez and when she ran out of bullets she got a gun from another gun safe and fired more shots.

Jimenez fled the home and was later found at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was being treated for three gunshot wounds. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications.