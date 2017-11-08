Shootings at 2 houses on different sides of town unrelated, chief says

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said casings from assault weapons were found at the scene of two houses shot at Monday evening on the South and West sides of town.

No one was injured in either shooting.

Police, however, arrested two people at Sherwood and Glenwood avenues on the South Side after they stopped a car driving away in reverse at a high rate of speed from the site of the suspected gunfire. Police found two handguns inside their car.

The guns were also warm to the touch as if they had been recently fired, police added.

Also found in the car were 20 pills and two large bags of suspected marijuana, reports said, reports said.

Arrested on gun and drug charges were Walker and Trelevi Braxton-Johnson, 23, of Glenwood Avenue.

About an hour later, at 9:20 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of North Bon Air Avenue on the West Side, where they found a home damaged by gunfire.

Reports said the people in the home told police they heard several loud bangs. Officers found multiple bullet holes in the house, reports said.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the shootings do not appear to be related.

Read more about the incidents in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.