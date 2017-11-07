Pregnant woman, three children escape Warren house fire uninjured

WARREN

A pregnant mother and her three children escaped unharmed from a 6:40 a.m. house fire at 1172 McKinley Street NE on Monday that apparently began because of a defective chimney liner, Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damage, including damage to the siding on the outside of the house. The family was able to remain in the house.

"The outcome could have been much worse," Nussle said. The fire apparently burned slowly in the wall near the fireplace all night and apparently was detected because at least one of the children got up for school, Nussle said. The mother said they started to put out a fire in their fireplace about 10 p.m. Sunday.