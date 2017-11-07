HAMAD TRIAL | Jurors can't reach verdict, will be sequestered overnight

WARREN

The jury in the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder trial has concluded that it cannot reach a verdict tonight and will be sequestered at a local hotel overnight and resume deliberations in the morning.

Judge Ronald Rice called the jurors and lawyers into the courtroom and allowed the spectators and news media into the courtroom to announce the deadlock in the jury's deliberations.

Jurors asked the judge several questions throughout the afternoon. The attorneys met in his chambers as recently as about 8:40 p.m. because the jurors had asked a question. The judge sent them back an answer, but the specific question is not known.