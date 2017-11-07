HAMAD TRIAL | Jurors ask questions of Judge Rice as they deliberate

WARREN

Jurors in the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder trial have asked several questions of Judge Ronald Rice this evening, one question as recently as about 8:40 p.m., which could indicate that the jury is close to deciding what penalty to give Hamad.

If the jury deadlocks and cannot decide, it is believed that Judge Rice would be left to decide on one of the life prison sentences.

The jurors have deliberated since 10:07 a.m. today, taking only two 15-minute breaks and a one-hour dinner break. They ate lunch in the jury room.

Hamad, 48, of state Route 46 in Howland was convicted Oct. 30 of killing two people and injuring three others who came to his house Feb. 25 in a months-long dispute related to his girlfriend.