Gunshots hit homes on South, West sides of Youngstown; 2 arrested

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two houses in different parts of the city Monday evening were damaged by gunfire, and in one of those spots two people were arrested after guns were found in their car.

Officers responding about 8:20 p.m. to a call of multiple shots fired on Sherwood Avenue on the South Side found two homes were damaged by gunfire and officers found casings from 9mm, .380-caliber, .40-caliber, .45-caliber and .223-caliber weapons.

As one officer was responding, a car was driving in reverse on Sherwood Avenue toward Glenwood Avenue at a high rate of speed and was pulled over. Inside the car police found a .40-caliber handgun and .45-caliber handgun and 20 pills.

Arrested on gun and drug charges was Trerveli Brandon-Jackson, 23, of Glenwood Avenue and Brad Walker, 24, of East Auburndale Avenue.

About 9:15 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of North Bon Air Avenue for a report of shots fired and found a home there damaged by gunfire. In the street officers found a 7.62mm shell casing and a .40-caliber shell casing.

There were no injuries at either location.