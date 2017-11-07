Father charged in pool death of toddler son

SHARON, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged in the death of his toddler son who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool blocks from home.

David Gammon, 35, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of 2-year-old Annakin Gammon.

Police in Mercer County said the child and his 5-year-old brother were reported missing in September from their Sharon home. The older child was spotted a few blocks away.

The younger boy was found in a fenced-in backyard pool nine blocks away in Masury, Ohio. Searchers and medics attempted CPR at the scene, but the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Gammon and a listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Tuesday.