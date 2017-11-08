ELECTION UPDATE | Sherwood, Krempasky and Mock win seats on Austintown Board of Education

YOUNGSTOWN

Don Sherwood, Robin Krempasky and incumbent Kathy Mock will take the three seats up for grabs on the Austintown Board of Education, according to unoffical results released by the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Sherwood led with 4,448 votes, Krempasky had 4,094 and Mock had 3,624.

Kimberly Smrek, David Daichendt and Omar Jadue did not earn enough votes to qualify for the seats.

Smrek had 3,270, Jadue had 2,256 and Daichendt 2,255.