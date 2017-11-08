JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

ELECTION UPDATE | Sherwood, Krempasky and Mock win seats on Austintown Board of Education


Published: Tue, November 7, 2017 @ 10:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Don Sherwood, Robin Krempasky and incumbent Kathy Mock will take the three seats up for grabs on the Austintown Board of Education, according to unoffical results released by the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Sherwood led with 4,448 votes, Krempasky had 4,094 and Mock had 3,624.

Kimberly Smrek, David Daichendt and Omar Jadue did not earn enough votes to qualify for the seats.

Smrek had 3,270, Jadue had 2,256 and Daichendt 2,255.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes