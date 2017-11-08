ELECTION UPDATE | Kempers unseats Lidle for Poland trustee

POLAND

Edward Kempers, a longtime Poland educator, has unseated incumbent Poland Township Trustee Bob Lidle, who served on the board for 16 years.

According to final unofficial results from the county elections board, Kempers received 2,140 votes. Incumbent Joanne Wollet got the most votes, with 2,275. Lidle got 1,769. Five other candidates were in the race.

In Austintown, incumbents Ken Carano and Jim Davis won re-election. In Boardman, Brad Calhoun and Tom Costello won re-election.