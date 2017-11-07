DeWine announces more than 100 indictments in drug bust

EAST LIVERPOOL — State Attorney General Mike DeWine will announce today the indictments of 100 people in an investigation involving the sales of carefentail, fentanyl and other opiates in Columbiana and Cuyahoga counties.

According to Vindicator broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV, the ring also sold cocaine and heroin and sold enough opiates to kill more than 1.4 million people in Northeast Ohio through overdoses.

More details will be released after DeWine wraps up a news conference announcing the indictments.