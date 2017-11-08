Area vets linked to employers at today's job fair at Stambaugh

By KALEA HALL

YOUNGSTOWN

Reginald Allen Jr. hopes his military experience will help him in his search for a new job.

“A lot of skills you have from the military help you go into the civilian work force,” said Allen, 47, of Liberty.

Allen attended The Vindicator and

Cortland Bank-sponsored Operation Troop Employ 2017 job fair at Stambaugh Auditorium today. Thirty employers were at the fair, which focused on veterans by providing them early access to employers and other perks.

“It makes me feel welcome,” Allen said of the fair’s focus on veterans.

After 16 years in the military – both the Navy and Air Force – Allen said he hopes to continue protecting the community as a member of law enforcement.

