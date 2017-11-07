JOBS
2 men killed during storm identified; tornado confirmed


Published: Tue, November 7, 2017 @ 2:01 p.m.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men killed during a storm that weather officials have confirmed spawned a tornado in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado packing winds up to 90 mph struck just after 6 p.m. Sunday in Milcreek Township and the city of Erie. The tornado, one of 10 that touched down in northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, traveled for almost two and one-half miles.

About four inches of rain fell around Erie, where officials said a rush of storm water collapsed a wall and spilled about eight feet of water into a home. Scuba divers later recovered bodies identified by the Erie County coroner as 59-year-old Gary Hoffman and 55-year-old Michael Mcgurn. The deaths of the brothers-in-law were ruled accidental drownings.

