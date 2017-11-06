Youngstown cops find rock of cocaine in bag of peanuts

YOUNGSTOWN

A 57-year-old city man was booked into the Mahoning County jail Saturday on a possession of cocaine charge after reports said police found a rock of crack cocaine in a bag of peanuts he was eating.

Reports said William Robinson was a passenger in a car pulled over about 9:30 p.m. at West Earle Avenue and Hillman Street for an improper turn and officers saw Robinson toss a plastic bag out the window.

Reports said Robinson told police he threw a peanut shell out the window and Robinson was eating out of a bag of peanuts, reports said.

Inside the peanut bag, however, police round a rock of crack cocaine. The driver was cited for driving under suspension, reports said.