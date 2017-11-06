JOBS
Two houses were damaged by gunfire Sunday


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 12:15 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police reports said two houses were damaged by gunfire Sunday.

A man at a home in the 100 block of Upland Avenue told police about 12:50 p.m. he heard several shots early in the morning and called 911. Later, reports said the man found several bullet holes in the side of his house and police recovered a spent bullet inside the home and seven .45-caliber shell casings directly across the street.

About 8:15 p.m. police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Eddie Street, where the homeowner there told officers he heard shots from a baseball field near his home and heard glass breaking in his basement. Reports said there was a bullet hole in a window and a washer.

No one was injured in either incident.

