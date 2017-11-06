Plea to amended charge in killing on Manhattan Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with aggravated murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man pleaded guilty today to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Attorneys are recommending to Judge Maureen Sweeney an eight year sentence for Bernard Barnes, 58, who was accused in the shooting death of Kenneth Evans, 57, on May 5, 2016, in the 5000 block of Manhattan Avenue.

Police said the two were arguing over a woman when the shooting took place.