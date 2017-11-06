JOBS
Open enrollment for health-care coverage through the ACA runs through Dec. 15


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 12:16 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Open enrollment for health-care coverage through the Affordable Care Act runs through Dec. 15 and a group of local legislators highlighted today the importance of signing up.

Coverage could be only $50 to $100 a month because about 80 percent of those who sign up qualify for financial assistance, said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

To enroll, go to healthcare.gov. Those with questions or need assistance can call 800-318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov to talk to a trained professional.

