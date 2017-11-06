Murder trial of men in Ohio firefighter’s arson death begins

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection has begun for the murder trial of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in the death of a firefighter.

Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said Monday some 80 potential jurors reported to the courthouse for the case.

Prosecutors say homeowner Lester Parker solicited nephew William “Billy” Tucker to set the fire that led to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter fell through a floor of the burning home.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson. Their attorneys have asked the judge to move the trial because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Wolterman’s death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.