JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Murder trial of men in Ohio firefighter’s arson death begins


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 2:51 p.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection has begun for the murder trial of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in the death of a firefighter.

Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said Monday some 80 potential jurors reported to the courthouse for the case.

Prosecutors say homeowner Lester Parker solicited nephew William “Billy” Tucker to set the fire that led to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter fell through a floor of the burning home.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson. Their attorneys have asked the judge to move the trial because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Wolterman’s death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes