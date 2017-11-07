JOBS
Mother and daughter's faith helps their catering business


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Michelle White of Boardman drove back and forth between Ohio and New York for two months in 2016, juggling running a business and caring for her 23-year-old daughter who nearly died.

Michelle and her daughter, MyKale White, have run their catering business, Food 4 Your Soul, since 2010. All the money raised from catering funds their mission – to feed the less fortunate.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

