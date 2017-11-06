Man gets 8-year-prison term for role in 2016 West Side homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — Bernard Barnes pleaded guilty today for his role in a daylong chase across the city last May, the result of an argument over a woman that led to a man being gunned down on a West Side street.

Barnes, 58, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of voluntary manslaughter before Judge Maureen Sweeney and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison.

He got credit for the 18 months he has spent in the county jail since he was arrested shortly after the May, 5, 2016, shooting death of Kenneth Evans, 57, killed with a shotgun blast in the 5000 block of Manhattan Avenue.

