Man accused of assault on officer in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who ran from traffic stop Saturday afternoon elbowed a police officer in the face.

Officers pulled over a car about 5:10 p.m. at Alameda and Ford avenues driven by Reginald Comer, 20, for an improper turn. Reports said officers asked Comer to get out of the car because police wanted to search it because of the marijuana smell.

Comer got out but ran way, reports said, and elbowed an officer in the face when he was tackled. In his pocket police found a .38-caliber revolver loaded with four rounds, reports said.

Comer was booked into the Mahoning County jail on several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and assault on a police officer.