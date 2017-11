Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

DAVIDUK, JEREMY 08/06/1984 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Receiving Stolen Property

HOWELLS, KEVIN CHARLES 08/19/1991 JACKSON POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

LAREW, BRIAN A 04/10/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

MARLIN, JOHN 02/21/1965 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

MASTROPIETRO, JOSEPH M 04/22/1982 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

PARKER, ROBERT L III 11/03/1987 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

PETRARCA, THOMAS W 10/20/1954 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

SANTIAGO, ALBERT 11/26/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

CRUSE, NICOLE D 02/20/1972 07/05/2017 TIME SERVED

HILES, JERET LEE 10/13/1983 10/25/2017 BONDED OUT

PETRARCA, THOMAS W 10/20/1954 11/05/2017 BONDED OUT

VATH JR., JOHN MICHAEL 12/14/1976 11/03/2017 TIME SERVED

WHITE, ANTHONY THEODORE 04/12/1992 08/02/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY