Florida State suspends Greek life after alcohol death


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 3:25 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University has indefinitely suspended its fraternities and sororities after the alcohol-related death of a freshman pledge and cocaine charges for a member of another fraternity.

University President John Thrasher made the announcement on Monday. Thrasher didn’t say how long the suspensions will last.

Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive aftere a party. The university suspended the fraternity after Coffey’s death.

On Monday, 20-year-old Garrett John Marcy, a member of Phi Delta Theta, was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

Thrasher has also banned alcohol at all events of recognized student organizations during the suspension.

