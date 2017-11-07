Elderly man beaten, robbed on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Paramedics treated an elderly man at Covington Street and Broadway on the city’s North Side who told police he was jumped and beaten by people he could not identify.

The victim was beaten this afternoon after three individuals who had agreed to give him a ride to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley stopped the car at the intersection and demanded his money.

According to police reports, he was then punched in the side and the stomach before being thrown to the ground, after which the men assaulting him took his $500 and his cellphone.



Officers were called about 4:45 p.m. for the man, who was initially treated in the back of a cruiser for a cut on his finger. Police also questioned him for several minutes before he was taken to Northside Regional Medical Center for further observation.