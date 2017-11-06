JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dog attacks Pa. police officer


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 7:31 p.m.

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer is recovering after he was attacked by a dog.

Police say the officer was called to a suburban area of Lebanon about 8:30 a.m. Saturday after three dogs were reported on the loose.

One of the dogs bit the officer on the arm, and he used his stun gun to stop the attack. The officer was transported to a local hospital and given a round of rabies shots before he returned to duty.

Authorities say police officers and a Game Commission Officer later captured the dog that bit the first officer and a second stray.

Police say the dog that attacked the officer was beyond help and had to be put down. The second dog was placed in a shelter.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes