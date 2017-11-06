Did a Struthers judicial candidate violate the law? Ohio attorney general to decide

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Elections was tied 2-2 on a vote today on whether the board should recommend the county sheriff’s office investigate a pair of affidavits made alleging wrongdoing by Struthers judicial candidate Dominic Leone.

The affidavits were reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office, where it was decided there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant an investigation.

Mark Munroe, board chairman and also chairman of the county’s Republican Party, disagreed, however, and suggested the board formally ask for an investigation.

Due to the tie – with votes split between the board's Democrat and Republican members – each of the board members will have to send a letter to the Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted explaining their decision. Husted will break the tie.