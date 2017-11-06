Cause of West Side fire ruled accidental

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a fire about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a 1536 Manhattan Ave. home on the West Side has been ruled accidental.

When crews arrived they found police helping a neighbor who dragged a man out of the home as they encountered a heavy fire on the first floor. Reports said the fire started in the kitchen.

The man who was taken out of the home was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Damage is listed at $10,000.