Campbell, Struthers, county lose out on $1M-plus in HUD funds

CAMPBELL — More than $1 million in federal funding for use in improving low-income neighborhoods is off the table for Campbell, Struthers and Mahoning County.

The Community Housing Impact and Preservation program is federal funding used by local governments throughout the state to improve housing and infrastructure in low-income areas.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, by way of the Ohio Development Services Agency, awarded more than $25 million in CHIP funds.

Had they been approved, Struthers and Campbell would have received $350,000 each, and the county would have received $450,000.

Local governments vying for the money – either individual municipal entities or partnerships, as in the case of Struthers, Campbell and the county – must submit grant proposals and are scored competitively based on a points system.

Governments that apply as part of a partnership are eligible for up to an additional $50,000 per partner. This year, 30 of the 44 submitted applications were partnerships.

The Campbell, Struthers and county partnership was denied funding from the state by a matter of 0.2 points.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com