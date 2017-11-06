Brown plans legislation to safeguard Ohio retiree pensions

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown plans to introduce legislation shortly that he says will ensure retirees in Ohio can keep the pensions they’ve earned.

Numerous Ohio pension plans, including the Central States Teamsters Pension Plan, the United Mine Workers Pension Plan, the Ironworkers Local 17 Pension Plan, the Ohio Southwest Carpenters Pension Plan and the Bakers and Confectioners Pension Plan are currently on the brink of failure and threatened by massive cuts, said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, during a visit today to the Teamsters Local 377 hall, 1223 Teamsters Drive in Youngstown.

“It’s bad enough that Wall Street squandered workers’ money – and it’s worse that the government that’s supposed to look out for these folks is trying to break the promise made to these workers. Not on our watch. We won’t allow that to happen,” Brown said.