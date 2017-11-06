UPDATE | Boardman assesses storm wreckage, damage at Market Street businesses

BOARDMAN

Sunday night’s storm swept through the township, decimating a Market Street car dealership, damaging numerous other homes and businesses, knocking out power and downing trees.

The worst-hit by the storm was Sweeney Buick/GMC, located at Market and Karago Avenue. A crew is at the business now evaluating the damage. The back end of the building is destroyed. Behind the car dealership, numerous other buildings sustained damage as well.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said Ethan Allen, a Market Street furniture store, sustained roof damage and had some windows blown out.

He said the storm blew through the township in a line, hitting areas of Market, Hitchcock Road, Glenwood Avenue and Shorehaven Drive.

He said he is in communication with the local Emergency Management Agency, and the National Weather Service is evaluating storm damage in different parts of the state.

Winds reaching 70 mph caused damage throughout the Mahoning Valley, particularly in Boardman and northern Trumbull County, according to the National Weather Service.

At the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, where the NWS records the area’s official weather records, 1.5 inches of rain fell during the storm that started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Other areas in the Valley were hit harder, said Marty Mullen, a NWS meteorologist.

But because of considerably worse weather in other parts of the state – particularly in Hancock, Ashland, Richland, Sandusky, Erie and Seneca counties – the National Weather Service isn’t sending a team to access the weather in the Mahoning Valley today, said Cory Mottice, a NWS meteorologist.

Strong winds caused “significant damage in Boardman,” Mullen said. “It also hit northern Trumbull County pretty hard.”

The worst of this storm is over, he said.

“We shouldn’t have anything more than some sprinkles for the next few days,” Mullen said.